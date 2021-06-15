E3 2021: Top 10 Games Announced, Feat. Far Cry 6, Forza, Redfall, Starfield and More

E3 2021 was always slated to be big, especially after missing out on 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the virtual conference gave us a number of big-ticket launches, reveals, gameplay showcases, date announcements and so on, giving those interested in gaming plenty to go with. It’s an exciting world up for grabs thanks to Bethesda’s first new game franchise in years, Ubisoft’s big Avatar surprise, Master Chief coming back into the ring, and a slew of infamous Far Cry ex-villains returning. Here’s looking at our top 10 picks from all the announcements made so far at E3 2021.

Starfield

Bethesda is already one of the world’s biggest names in gaming, so when it claims that it’s revealing a game 25 years in the making, you don’t just gloss over it. Starfield got a 90 seconds-ish preview at E3 2021 during Microsoft’s Xbox-Bethesda keynote, and it looks like a cross between Interstellar and, at a stretch, Kerbal Space Program? Game director Todd Howard said that Starfield will be an expansive open world, and you can have numerous possibilities to exploring space through both set storylines and more open instances. Needless to say, it is one of the biggest E3 2021 releases.

Release date: November 11, 2022

Platforms: PC, Xbox

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The first real surprise at E3 2021 came with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Ubisoft, hand in hand with Disney, has brought out what looks like a third-party multiplayer combat game (we’re not sure about this yet) in the Avatar universe. Whether it will be maddeningly fun or not will remain to be seen, but it is definitely going to be a treat to watch – with the kind of colours that Avatar throws at you. Frontiers of Pandora got only a cinematic preview, just like Starfield, but it is certainly worthy of attracting major hype.

Release date: 2022

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna

Halo: Infinite

The official multiplayer gameplay reveal had all the nostalgic vibes, fusing the best of the Halo franchise with old-school favourites such as Unreal Tournament. There’s a capture-the-flag mode as well, along with what looks like a battle royale or team deathmatch mode. This will be the free part, while the campaign mode will see Master Chief and Cortana head on for more intergalactic conflicts. It certainly looks more polished than before, which fans of the game should finally be happy about.

Release date: Holiday 2021

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

One of the most fun looking games that we saw at E3 2021, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be nothing like the cinematic world of the Guardians that we’ve seen and come to love. Instead, this one will be completely independent, which most have appreciated. The game will offer a single player campaign only, and feature third-person gameplay with a story line that will involve all the Guardians in some way, but is primarily told (and played) through Star-Lord. You can, however, ensure that the entire gang gets in on the combats that you’ll take on.

Release date: October 26, 2021

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Far Cry 6

When the first Far Cry 6 trailer released, everyone found Giancarlo Esposito’s portrayal of Anton the dictator quite worth the intrigue and wait. At E3 2021, Ubisoft gave a dedicated cinematic trailer to Anton and the equation that he would share with his son. It also announced the introduction of a Season Pass, which would allow you to play the game as one of the past three villains of the game. We expect the same level of intensity as we have come to expect from the Far Cry franchise, and the trailers have made it even better.

Release date: October 7, 2021

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia

Forza Horizon 5

Anyone who has ever played Forza has always maintained that it is one of the best looking racing games of all time, and we at News18 can vouch that Forza Horizon 4 is a stunner on the new Xbox Series X. With Forza Horizon 5, the game has moved to some of the most iconic locations in Mexico, and stepped up the fidelity another notch. From the sheer sheen on a McLaren Senna flashing past, to a Porsche Taycan (somehow) going sideways and the new Land Rover Defender literally dancing in a puddle of water, this one definitely looks like fun.

Release date: November 9, 2021

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud

Redfall

Joining a list of games that includes space travel and supervillain dictators is one about vampires. Or, as Arkane Austin of Arkane Studios would have you know, Redfall is a game about four non-vampire heroes battling it out against a wide assortment of vampires on steroids. The gameplay trailer looks super thrilling, to be honest, and there is a classic RPG vibe to the mis-en-scene. You can play both single-player and multiplayer modes going up to four-person co-op, where each can don the roles of the telekinetic Layla Ellison, sharpshooter Jacob Boyer, Remi de la Rosa and her robot Bribon, and paranormal investigator, Devinder Crousley.

Release date: Summer 2022

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S

Battlefield 2042

Albeit coming in just before E3 began, EA’s Battlefield 2042 added enough to the collective excitement to qualify here. The game looks just like you’d expect a Battlefield game to look like, complete with rocket launchers and wing suits. There’s also going to be plenty of extreme environments, and the overall world appears to have grown quite a bit for Battlefield 2042 in terms of all that’s happening around.

Release date: October 22, 2021

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Elden Ring

Elden Ring has a very enjoyable overall atmosphere if you enjoy period-style combats. It brings what sounds like an intricately cross-linked gameplay arenas, and the final bosses justify having their powers by virtue of the cursed power that spread to them due to the shattered Elden Ring. It has attempted to fuse in many elements of classic, mythological storytelling, and for what its worth, the trailer does look like it may do justice.

Release date: January 21, 2022

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Diablo II: Resurrected

This one simply had to join in. Diablo 2 enjoys a classic, cult status among gamers, and now, it has been revived to match the new generation visual standards. It retains all the essentials of the gameplay experience that Diablo brought, including all the seven character classes that were originally present.

Release date: September 23, 2021

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

With these being arguably the biggest showcases, we now await the final E3 2021 awards show, which is slated to be broadcasted at 5:15AM IST tomorrow, June 16, to see which developers and games are awarded with the big prizes at E3 2021.

