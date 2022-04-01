E3 2022 Gaming Event Has Been Cancelled, Organisers Say 2023 Will Be An In-Person Event

One of the biggest gaming events in the world, the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) will not take place this year. The organisers have informed the participating brands about the cancellation in an email. The company said that the digital event for 2022 stands cancelled. The video game event was earlier expected to be held in-person this year. Then in January, the organisers announced that the event will be held online due to rising COVID-19 cases at the time. Now, it seems that the event has been cancelled completely.

This comes after a number of video game industry professionals said that they tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a Game Developers Conference in San Francisco in the United States. Apart from concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, developers are also increasingly withdrawing from E3 to host their own events like EA Play Live, Sony State of Play, and Nintendo‘s Direct. The ESA that organises E3 every year did not give the exact reason for cancelling the event, but said that it will return as an in-person event next year in 2023. “We will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer," the ESA said in a statement.

While E3 has been cancelled, another gaming event named the Summer Game Fest will return in June this year, a tweet from gaming industry insider Geoff Keighley said. “Excited to share that @SummerGameFest will return this June with a slate of events. We’ll be producing another Kickoff Live show with announcements, news and first looks. Much more to share in the coming weeks, along with some very cool new elements for ’22," Keighley said in a tweet.

Excited to share that @SummerGameFest will return this June with a slate of events. We'll be producing another Kickoff Live show with announcements, news and first looks.Much more to share in the coming weeks, along with some very cool new elements for '22. pic.twitter.com/jjXLG8Xueh — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 31, 2022

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, all major tech events have taken place either online or have been cancelled due to health concerns. This year, however, several events are returning to an in-person model. In January, the Consumers Electronic Show (CES) 2022 took place in Las Vegas, followed by the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in Spain’s Barcelona. While E3 has been cancelled, the Summer Game Fest is returning to an in-person event in June. E3 is usually held in June every year with developers across the world showcasing what they have in store for the following year. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, E3 was traditionally held in the Los Angeles Convention Center in southern California.

