EA Access is Finally Coming to PlayStation 4 Starting July 24

After making an announcement in May about its arrival on PlayStation 4, EA has finally announced the release date. As revealed by Electronic Arts on June 28, EA Access will launch on the PlayStation 4 on July 24. EA Access, which has been available for Xbox One for nearly five years, will give players access to a massive library of Electronic Arts games, including franchises like Battlefield, FIFA, Madden, Star Wars Battlefront and more.

At a subscription fee of $4.99 (approx Rs 345) per month or $30 (approx Rs 2070) a year, the service includes games such as Mass Effect: Andromeda, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Battlefield V, and A Way Out. The service is also providing subscribers with prelaunch trials – EA’s Play First Trails - where the users can play up to 10 hours of new games. The trials are available for FIFA 20 and Madden NFL 20, which will officially release on August 2 this year. In addition, it also grants a 10 percent discount on EA digital purchases, expansions and in-game items.

However, it is expected the library for EA Access on PlayStation 4 will be smaller as compared to Xbox, considering that console does not support backward compatibility on PlayStation 3 as the Xbox One does for Xbox 360.

It is also worth noting that the subscribers who own EA Access on Xbox One will still need to pay separately for PS4 access; as the service acts on different account across various consoles.