Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

EA Announces Plants vs Zombies 3, Pre-Alpha Version Available Now on Android

While EA has not yet given out much, Plants vs Zombies 3 too will be free-to-play, though microtransactions won’t be present in the alpha version.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 19, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
EA Announces Plants vs Zombies 3, Pre-Alpha Version Available Now on Android
Representative Image (Image : Twitter/Plant vs Zombies)
Loading...

EA has officially announced that the next main Plant vs Zombies game is currently in the works. While not much is known about Plant vs Zombies 3, the game is currently in a pre-alpha state on Android, and one can register to play it early on Google Play. The first Plants vs. Zombies launched back in 2009 and was a blend of humour and strategic gameplay. While it started out as a PC game, it soon migrated to consoles and mobile devices.

A controversial shift to a free-to-play structure sequel followed in 2013. EA continued to update the game using a time travel premise to introduce new worlds and enemies.While EA has not yet given out much, Plants vs Zombies 3 too will be free-to-play, though microtransactions won’t be present in the alpha version. Screenshots from the new game resemble the usual with a number of sunflowers and walnuts defending areas from the undead.

Notably, much like the earlier versions, the new PVZ 3 is a tower defence game that pits a cute collection of plants against a horde of zombies. For those who want to play the game, they will need a Galaxy S7 or better running Android Marshmallow or higher. EA has explained that while the news might excite fans, it is fairly early in its stages of development. The worldwide release date is yet to come for Plants vs Zombies 3.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram