EA Announces Plants vs Zombies 3, Pre-Alpha Version Available Now on Android

EA has officially announced that the next main Plant vs Zombies game is currently in the works. While not much is known about Plant vs Zombies 3, the game is currently in a pre-alpha state on Android, and one can register to play it early on Google Play. The first Plants vs. Zombies launched back in 2009 and was a blend of humour and strategic gameplay. While it started out as a PC game, it soon migrated to consoles and mobile devices.

A controversial shift to a free-to-play structure sequel followed in 2013. EA continued to update the game using a time travel premise to introduce new worlds and enemies.While EA has not yet given out much, Plants vs Zombies 3 too will be free-to-play, though microtransactions won’t be present in the alpha version. Screenshots from the new game resemble the usual with a number of sunflowers and walnuts defending areas from the undead.

Notably, much like the earlier versions, the new PVZ 3 is a tower defence game that pits a cute collection of plants against a horde of zombies. For those who want to play the game, they will need a Galaxy S7 or better running Android Marshmallow or higher. EA has explained that while the news might excite fans, it is fairly early in its stages of development. The worldwide release date is yet to come for Plants vs Zombies 3.