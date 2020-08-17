EA Play Replaces Origin Access, EA Access Starting August 18: Everything We Know

Electronic Arts (EA) has announced that it will shift into a rebranding mode with ‘EA Play’ that is now going to completely replace Origin Access as well as EA Access. Currently, there are multiple services available from the gaming house where EA Access is for consoles and was recently released for Steam, while Origin Access is for PC with its own dedicated software. Origin Access Premier is also going to be renamed and will now serve under the EA Play Pro brand.

Expect a refreshed look and a more integrated approach when it comes to various gaming platforms. While there is no confirmation if there will be any changes to the subscription models, EA said in its announcement, “EA Play puts you at the center of the experience. Moving all the benefits to a single brand is an important step in streamlining our services to ensure that being an EA Play member is the best way to play.”

Notably, the rebranding also aligns with the company’s annual event that was renamed to EA Play Live earlier this year. EA has confirmed that its annual event will now be known as EA Play Live from now on.

As for EA Play, expect early access to in-game challenges, monthly rewards including Ultimate Team Packs and exclusive in-game items and cosmetics on games like FIFA 21, Star Wars: Squadrons, and Madden NFL 21. Customers will continue to enjoy existing benefits on EA Play, including limited early trials, access to a variety of titles, and 10 percent discount on EA digital purchases. On the other hand, EA Play Pro will offer unlimited access to select EA games.