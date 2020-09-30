EA Play to Be Available With Xbox Game Pass Starting November 10

Microsoft's new Xbox Series S and Series X consoles will be available starting November 10. Alongside the Xbox consoles, the company will also be adding EA Play to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on November 10, reports have suggested. Microsoft had earlier this month confirmed the that it will include EA Play with the Xbox Game Pass for free, but had not revealed an exact date. PC subscribers of the PC version of Xbox Game Pass will get EA Play access in early December, Microsoft had earlier said.

Ultimate members of the Xbox Game Pass will get free access to EA Play on all Xbox consoles and Windows 10. Xbox Game Pass members for PC will get EA Play only on Windows 10, and Game Pass members for consoles will get it on Xbox consoles only. Microsoft had earlier said that the complimentary EA Play subscription with Xbox Game Pass will be available in "holiday 2020." The company has also said that some of the best EA Play games will be available to stream via its cloud gaming platform xCloud on Android devices, according to the Engadget report. It, however, did not mention exactly which titles will be available.

Microsoft's Game Pass Ultimate costs Rs. 699 per month, while the Xbox Game Pass for PC and consoles costs Rs. 489 per month. EA Play, on the other hand is not available in India and costs $4.99 (Rs. 370 by direct conversion) per month in the US. The EA Play Pro costs $14.99 (Rs. 1,105 by direct conversion) per month in the US.