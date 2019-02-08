EA Sports Announces New Content for FIFA 19 as the UEFA Champions League Returns For Knockout Stages

Football fans rejoice. EA Sports is adding some new content for the FIFA 19 game title, ahead of the return of the UEFA Champions League for the knockout stages. EA Sports has announced some new Champions League content as a precursor to the return of the real-life tournament.The first part of the update includes some new cover artwork for the game, which features Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, Paris Saint-Germain’s presently injured Neymar and Juventus striker Paulo Dybala.For the players of the FIFA Ultimate Team mode, they will now be able to start their FUT squad with one of De Bruyne, Neymar or Dybala available on a 10-match loan. There will also be UEFA Champions League themed FUT 19 content, including four special UEFA Champions League kits and 5 UEFA Champions League player items. Those who have FIFA 19 Champions and FIFA 19 Ultimate editions of the game will get Jumbo Premium FUT packs, and Cristiano Ronaldo & Neymar Jr. Loan Items.The addition of the UEFA Champions League to this year's FIFA title surely been a success. According to numbers released by EA Sports, more than 55million Champions League games have been played on FIFA 19 by gamers globally, with gamers in France being the biggest contributors with 4.3million of the total matches played. In terms of the most popular clubs, Juventus is on top registering 5.2million wins, while Ronaldo is the most prolific player with 5.4million goals scored in the time.FIFA 19 is available for Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Origins Store on PC.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.