EA Sports Reveals Advanced Career Mode Features for Upcoming FIFA 20

EA Sports is releasing FIFA 20 on September 27, for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The developer is promising to make the Career Mode feature more authentic and customisable. According to Endgadget, the player will not just be able to change the body type, skin tone, clothing, and hairstyle of the managers, but will be able to choose female characters as well.

Furthermore, the Endgadget report states that taking a cue from Football Manager, the coach will have a direct impact on team morale based on their press conferences, chats with players, squad rotations, among others. According to Sportbible, the storylines that are represented within a character will also be determined by all the interaction the manager has with various people. They will also be able to determine a player's potential and stop 'ageing' of an older player as they head towards retirement.

Perhaps, the most important development has been the added feature of being able to disable International Management job offers at the start of a new career. EA Sports has further revealed that it has improved league branding in the career mode, facilitating more logos from the Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, La Liga, MLS, UEFA Champions League and Europa League in the game. It is also reported that career highlights will also feature on the newsfeed with Live News Screenshots from matches one plays.

