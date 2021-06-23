Early Version of WhatsApp Multi-Device Support Could Be Limited to One Phone Per Account

WhatsApp recently confirmed the development of multi-device support along with improved disappearing message and a new view once feature. Ahead of the official rollout, the Facebook-owned company has shared more details on how the multi-device support would work. So far, we know that the feature would essentially enable users to access WhatsApp on different devices such as laptop or tablets without the access to the main app on the smartphone. In other words, users would be able to use WhatsApp Web even without the internet on their smartphone. However, a new development spotted by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo notes that the initial release might be limited to just one phone per account. A screenshot highlights that multi-device support would be limited to WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop, and the Facebook Portal smart-display. This could be a setback for many users who are hoping to run WhatsApp across an iPhone and Android phone simultaneously — or multiple Android/ iOS smartphones. Notably, all devices need to be running to the latest version (or at least the same version) of WhatsApp to function properly.

The multi-device feature is still under development, and the final version could be different from what is being reported right now. The new WhatsApp feature will reportedly roll out in the next two months. Earlier this month, the same publication stated that WhatsApp is also working on bringing end-to-end encryption for multiple devices. It will essentially aim to ensure that all chats are safe and there’s no vulnerability while using the platform on different devices. The company is also said to be testing a chat migration tool that syncs two devices with the same account, meaning users can access the same chats and media files on two different devices simultaneously. However, its rollout details remain unclear.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here