Earth's North Magnetic Pole Has Shifted All the Way from Canada to Siberia: Here's Why

Scientists believe they may finally have an explanation towards the drastic shift in the Earth's magnetic north pole from Canada to Siberia in Russia. The project, led by Dr Phil Livermore at the University of Leeds, has stated that the key to understanding the significant shift in the magnetic north pole lies in understanding the strong magnetic zones underneath the continental plates that make up Canada and Siberia, which are in a state of constant tug of war with each other.

According to the research project, the two countering magnetic forces can be credited with maintaining the magnetic north pole at around its mean position. However, the pole started shifting significantly in the 1990s, and in 2017, actually crossed the international date line. The incident was so significant that it caused navigational services, geolocation organisations and authorities to release an emergency update over the past few years. Now, there appears to be a clear explanation to this drift.

According to the study, the intensity of the force applied by the magnetic zones under each of the areas is controlled by the flow of molten rocks underneath the tectonic plates. As a result of the flow, the magnetic flux gets impacted. This, coupled with satellite data showing the drift in Earth's magnetic field, have helped researchers study the process. In recent years, the magnetic zone underneath Canada is said to have reduced in intensity, with the Siberian magnetic field exerting more force in the field now.

As a result, the researchers predict in their model that the magnetic north pole of Earth will continue to shift towards Siberia for even longer and at a steady, before it begins to slow down. However, the study has been unable to predict if the pole will ever shift back towards Canada again. While the Earth's magnetic field does not have a direct impact on human life, it can affect the impact solar storms can have on Earth, and significantly affect the aviation industry in particular.

Going forward, it now remains to be seen if the consistent drift keeps affecting our navigation services, and by when would it stabilise.