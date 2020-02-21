EazyDiner is Trending With #dudewithasign on Twitter: So, What Does it Really Offer?

Online restaurant reservation platform EazyDiner is trending on Twitter after the company posted a #dudewithasign on Twitter which reads “EazyDiner is the only app you’ll ever need to eat out”. But what exactly is EazyDiner and why is possibly the only app you will ever need to eat out? After all, we have Zomato which has the Zomato Gold subscription and Dineout offering similar services.

It was back in April 2018 when the reservation platform launched what it called the country's most exclusive and powerful dining program. This allowed subscribers to get priority bookings at partner restaurants as well as discounts every time they had a meal at these partner restaurants. At the time of writing this, EazyDiner says you can book tables at more than 10,000 restaurants in over 150 cities in India including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Goa, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Chandigarh. The company is now betting big on expansion in Dubai, ahead of the Expo 2020.

The way EazyDiner works is that you can book a table via EazyDiner at the partner restaurants—most of these deals are free, and there are bundled discounts which you can take advantage of when it comes to paying the bill after the meal. Secondly, there is the EazyDiner Prime subscription, which gets you between 25% to 50% off on the entire table as well as access to curated dinners and events, among other things. The EazyDiner Prime subscription costs Rs 995 for 3 months and Rs 2,495 if you pay for an entire year, and you get an additional month free with it.

The Zomato Gold subscription, if you go for that, works a bit differently. The focus of that is to bundle whatever you are ordering as 1+1 on food or 2+2 on drinks, with a second dish or drink in your order becoming complimentary. The Zomato Gold subscription costs Rs 1,200 for 6 months and Rs 1,800 for a year. Zomato has gone global in the past few years and is now available in more than 10,000 cities around the world, including India, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, the UK, Italy, UAE, Canada, US and South Africa, to name a few.

Dineout has the Gourmet Passport subscription which also gives you up top 50% discounts on the bills while eating out. The big advantage of Gourmet Passport is that you can choose from citywide packs (this includes Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Udaipur, Jaipur, Agra, Chennai, Goa and more) which are priced Rs 299 onwards for 12 months, or the all 14 cities pack for an year which costs Rs 2,499. You will be able to take advantage of this service at over 2,000 restaurants in India.

All three platforms are available on the web, as well as apps for Android phones on the Google Play Store and for the iPhones on the Apple App Store.