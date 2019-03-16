English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Election Commission of India to Meet Facebook And Twitter Executives
ECI to meet the country heads of major social media platforms this month itself to discuss issues related to fake news ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019.
ECI to Convene Meeting of Country Heads of Major Social Media Companies (photo for representation)
Loading...
ECI to convene a meeting of Country Heads of major social media companies on 19th March 2019 to discuss issues related to use of social media in forthcoming Elections. Recently, an NGO has sent a notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) demanding it frame guidelines to regulate the functioning of online social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
The legal notice by Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC) states that if the Election Commission fails to act the matter will be taken to court.
Additionally, Chief Election Commissioner Shri Sunil Arora along with Election Commissioners Shri Ashok Lavasa and Shri Sushil Chandra held a meeting of Multi-Departmental Committee on Election Intelligence. Heads of Tax Boards, Law enforcement agencies, Central Paramilitary Forces and representatives of Financial Institutions attended the meeting.
The issues discussed at the meeting included ways of Curbing of covert expenditure by candidates and political parties; sensitisation of the law enforcement agencies about their role during elections; co-operation and sharing of intelligence of economic offences amongst law enforcement agencies for effective action; preparation of road map for action during the elections; mapping of constituencies by concerned agencies to check transportation of smuggled goods, drugs, liquor and cash, including fake currency, through seaports, inter-state borders and international borders and pro-active and preventive action by each law enforcement agency.
The legal notice by Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC) states that if the Election Commission fails to act the matter will be taken to court.
Additionally, Chief Election Commissioner Shri Sunil Arora along with Election Commissioners Shri Ashok Lavasa and Shri Sushil Chandra held a meeting of Multi-Departmental Committee on Election Intelligence. Heads of Tax Boards, Law enforcement agencies, Central Paramilitary Forces and representatives of Financial Institutions attended the meeting.
The issues discussed at the meeting included ways of Curbing of covert expenditure by candidates and political parties; sensitisation of the law enforcement agencies about their role during elections; co-operation and sharing of intelligence of economic offences amongst law enforcement agencies for effective action; preparation of road map for action during the elections; mapping of constituencies by concerned agencies to check transportation of smuggled goods, drugs, liquor and cash, including fake currency, through seaports, inter-state borders and international borders and pro-active and preventive action by each law enforcement agency.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rasika Dugal: Hamid is the Gentle Conversation That We Need to Have in Today’s Time
- Paytm Payments Bank Launches Mobile App For Android, iOS
- Huawei Colourful Sale: Offers on Huawei Mate20 Pro, Huawei Y9 And More on Amazon India
- Airplane Black Box: Know Everything About the Device That Will Decode the Ethiopian Airlines Crash
- 'Just 50 Feet Away': Bangladeshi Cricket Team Manager Describes New Zealand Shooting Escape
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results