Election Commission of India to Meet Facebook And Twitter Executives

ECI to convene a meeting of Country Heads of major social media companies on 19th March 2019 to discuss issues related to use of social media in forthcoming Elections. Recently, an NGO has sent a notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) demanding it frame guidelines to regulate the functioning of online social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.The legal notice by Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC) states that if the Election Commission fails to act the matter will be taken to court.Additionally, Chief Election Commissioner Shri Sunil Arora along with Election Commissioners Shri Ashok Lavasa and Shri Sushil Chandra held a meeting of Multi-Departmental Committee on Election Intelligence. Heads of Tax Boards, Law enforcement agencies, Central Paramilitary Forces and representatives of Financial Institutions attended the meeting.The issues discussed at the meeting included ways of Curbing of covert expenditure by candidates and political parties; sensitisation of the law enforcement agencies about their role during elections; co-operation and sharing of intelligence of economic offences amongst law enforcement agencies for effective action; preparation of road map for action during the elections; mapping of constituencies by concerned agencies to check transportation of smuggled goods, drugs, liquor and cash, including fake currency, through seaports, inter-state borders and international borders and pro-active and preventive action by each law enforcement agency.