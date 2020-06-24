Electron Skype Replaces React Skype on Windows 10; We Are As Confused As You Are

Microsoft has introduced a new update for its popular video calling app Skype. With the new update, the company is making an attempt to provide a consistent experience for users on Windows 10 and other desktops systems. Basically the React Native version of Skype is being replaced by an Electron version along with some new features. React Native is primarily used to create mobile applications for iOS and Android while Electron focuses more on the development of desktop GUI applications by combining the Chromium rendering engine and the Node.js runtime.

“Starting in June 2020, Skype for Windows 10 and Skype for Desktop are becoming one so we can provide a consistent experience. This lets us give the newest updates and improvements regardless of where you get Skype,” said Microsoft in a post.

Notably, this does not mean that Microsoft is going to release a single app from now. Users will still be able to download the Skype client from the Microsoft Store app as well as the desktop app from Skype.com. Skype for Windows 10 is going to be updated from version 14 to 15. The secondary version update number will now be similar so you can expect version 15.61 and 8.61 in the settings.

The new features coming with the latest update include:

-Updated close options so you can quit Skype or stop it from starting automatically



-Improved Tray icon, informing you about new messages and presence status



-Share files directly from your File Explorer



-Background Replacement



-Moderated Chats



-Meet Now Improvements



-Improved Call Controls

Certain features from version 14 have been dropped including integration with Share Charm and synchronization with Outlook contacts.

