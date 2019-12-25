Element Case X2 Collection Review: Stylish Protection For Your New Apple iPhone 11

Last year, when I got to try out the X1 Collection of cases for the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR, I came away impressed. The American accessory maker Element Case had truly done a fantastic job, with a rather wide spread of styles to choose from. Anyone who knows me well also appreciates (or curses, depends) how picky I can be about the cases that get slapped on my phones—which means that at most times, I don’t have a case on my iPhone because none really match up to the requirements. Hate the bulk, don’t like the added weight and certainly don’t appreciate thick case sides getting in the way of the swipe gestures. The X1 Collection actually didn’t do any of this, which makes their effort even more appreciable. And that neatly leads me on to the X2 Collection, which has landed for the Apple iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max phones.

The Element Case X2 Collection cases for the iPhone 11 series continues the helpful trend of adding a generous dollop of protection for your new iPhone, and yet doesn’t look anything close to the industrial designs that usually look at home in a factory or on military equipment. The three cases in question are Rally, Shadow and Illusion. All three cases are available for the Apple iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The first is Illusion. At first glance, you may feel this is a pretty thick case. But once the iPhone is wearing the Illusion, it genuinely doesn’t feel as thick. This also feels extremely light to hold and has a well cushioned frame that protects the iPhone from damage around the spines in case of a fall. The frame rises up just enough to protect your screen in case the phone falls flat on a hard surface. Flip the phone over, and on the back is a dual tone finish. There is a thicker strip on one side which you can choose to have in Coral, Black, Electric Kiwi and Deep Sea. The transparent polycarbonate part, the company says is self-repairing when it comes to cleaning out the scratches and dings. Well, I can testify to that fact having slid the phone with the Illusion case in the same trouser pocket as the car keys and sometimes even a second phone—and there is not a scratch to be seen on this. Compared with the effort last year, the colour finish that accompanies this is a matte finish and that is also more resistant to scratches. This adds just 0.033kg of weight, which is nothing compared with the safety that your new iPhone gets. The Illusion case is priced at Rs 2,190.

Then there is the second case in the Element Case X2 Collection, called the Shadow. This adds a bit more in terms of the width, but then again, the curves ensure the phone with this case on, still fits well in your hand. The soft touch perforated back plate offers that nice little extra grip. The dimensions are also because of the extra cushioning that your iPhone 11 or the iPhone 11 Pro or the iPhone 11 Pro Max will get—there is a considerable gap between your phone and the sides of this case, which adds to the cushioning in case of a fall. This is available in Oxblood, Melon and Black colour ways. The contrasting colours for the power key and the volume rocker is a nice visual treat too. This is priced at Rs 2,990.

The third case is called Rally. And the thing that strikes immediately about this is the very industrial look. You know almost immediately that this case is meant for a purpose and doesn’t really bother being a visual treat while at it. Element Case calls them Dropshock Corners, which they say provides extra cushioning for the four corners of the phone. The rest of the frame matches that sort of extra protection too, which means the protection is all round. The back is a repairable polycarbonate, which sorts out any light scratches or scrapes on its own. This is available in Sunset Red, Black and Clear, and is priced at Rs 2,790. This case is also available for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The Element Case X2 Illusion, Rally and Shadow will work seamlessly with your wireless charger as well. Since we are now well into the winter season, it is not possible to check how much the phone heats up inside these cases in the peak of summer. But from what we have experienced with the Element Case X1 Collection as well, these cases provide good ventilation for the phone, which should be helpful once the mercury goes up.

The thing is, there is no dearth of cases for the iPhone ecosystem. A new iPhone is barely out of the blocks in September and the new cases are up for sale almost instantly. But remember, not all cases can offer the sort of protection that these Element Case X2 Collection options can. They look stylish while doing it, which is a bonus.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.