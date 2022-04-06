Elon Musk And 4 Other Top Shareholders Of Twitter

Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk earlier this week bought a 9.2 percent stake in micro-blogging platform Twitter, which made him the largest shareholder in Twitter, and also got him a seat on the board of the company. Elon Musk now owns 9.2 percent of Twitter, higher than other stakeholders like the Vanguard Group, Morgan Stanley, and even founder Jack Dorsey. According to a filing, Musk owns 73.5 million Twitter shares, valuing his passive stake in the company at up to $2.9 billion based on the stock’s Friday close. The shares are held by the Elon Musk Revocable Trust, of which he is the sole trustee. With the $3 billion investment making Musk the largest stakeholder in Twitter, let us take a look at who all own how much of the micro-blogging platform.

Elon Musk now owns a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, which is the largest stake held by anyone in the company. After Musk, the Vanguard Group owns 8.8 percent of Twitter, followed by investment banking company Morgan Stanley that owns an 8.4 percent stake in Twitter. BlackRock Inc owns a 6.5 percent stake, and State Street Corp, another investment firm owns 4.5 percent of Twitter. Twitter’s founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey owns 2.3 percent of the company he once founded.

Advertisement

Elon Musk, the largest stakeholder is also a prolific Twitter user. He has over 80 million followers since joining the platform in 2009 and has used it to make several announcements, including teasing a go-private deal for Tesla that landed him in regulatory scrutiny.

ALSO READ: Twitter Is Finally Bringing An Edit Button, Says Working On Feature Since Last Year

Soon after acquiring a stake in the company, Elon Musk asked his Twitter followers if they want an edit button on their Tweets. “Do you want an edit button?" Musk asked in a poll, and 73.6 percent people voted “Yes" (Musk had written “yse"). Soon after Musk’s poll, Twitter officially announced that it is working on an edit feature for Tweets. The company said that it has been working on the edit button since the past year, and will soon roll out a test with Twitter Blue subscribers.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Takes 9% Stake in Twitter, Becomes Top Shareholder In The Platform.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.