Elon Musk Asks Followers If Twitter Should Turn HQ In Shelter For Homeless, Jeff Bezos Likes The Idea

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has yet again made news about his ideas for Twitter. Musk, who recently bought a 9.2 percent stake in the micro-blogging site, has asked his followers what they think about turning the Twitter San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter since no one shows up to office. Musk’s poll got a 91.3 percent “Yes" in answers, and got the support of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who said that it is a good idea and makes it easy for employees who want to volunteer.

“Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway," Musk asked in a Twitter poll. His idea was well-received by Bezos, who suggested that if not the whole office, Twitter can also do a portion. “Worked out great and makes it easy for employees who want to volunteer," Bezos said in a retweet to Musk’s poll. Musk, who has more than 81 million followers on Twitter, started a poll on Saturday. More than 91 percent people said yes. Given Musk’s tendency to joke on his Twitter, the billionaire even clarified to a user that he is not joking.

Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

Or do portion. Worked out great and makes it easy for employees who want to volunteer. https://t.co/r0dZWsMxWT https://t.co/NbUNl1bkJ3— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 10, 2022

The exchange between Bezos and Musk was also noted by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who also asked his followers as to which company can pull something like this off.

Jeff joins Elon on Twitter. Which platform in world can ever pull this off ? pic.twitter.com/e3B4RHqpvI— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) April 11, 2022

In another tweet on Sunday, musk asked his followers if the “W" from Twitter’s name should be deleted, with the options of “Yes" and “Of course." This poll, however, seems to be a joke from the Twitter shareholder. Earlier, Musk had suggested a raft of changes to the Twitter Blue premium subscription service on Saturday, including reducing its price, banning advertising and giving an option to pay in the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal also, in a surprising turn of events, on Monday announced that Elon Musk will not be joining the board of Twitter. This comes after it was announced that Elon Musk will get a seat on the board after buying a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, making him the largest shareholder in the micro-blogging site. Agrawal, in a statement said that Musk was supposed to be appointed on the board on April 9, but “Elon shared the same morning that he will no longer be joining the board."

