Elon Musk Believes This Computer Scientist Is Bitcoin Founder

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency was created back in 2009 by a person who goes by the alias Satoshi Nakamoto. Now, more than 12 years later, the Bitcoin founder’s identity remains a mystery. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has claimed that he believes computer scientist Nicholas “Nick" Szabo is Bitcoin‘s founder. Musk made this claim in AI researcher Lex Fridman’s podcast. Musk, in the podcast also said that many people believe him to be the founder of Bitcoin, a claim he has denied every time.

Elon Musk said that he is unaware of Satoshi Nakamoto’s real identity, but says that Szabo checks all boxes that indicate that the scientist may have been the founder of the world’s largest cryptocurrency. In 1998, Szabo had proposed the creation of a digital currency, and at the time, he had named it “BitGold." Musk said that even if he is not the founder, Szabo seems to be the one “more responsible for the ideas behind Bitcoin than anyone else."

According to reports, Szabo’s “BitGold" project was never fully completed, but many see is as a precursor to Bitcoin. Szabo has earlier refuted the claims of being the creator of Bitcoin.

The Bitcoin founder’s identity remains one of the biggest mystery in the tech world today. Back in October, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel said that he may have unknowingly met Satoshi Nakamoto in 2000. He said that 21 years later a group of around 200 people who wished to promote a new currency system with the capability to challenge the monopoly of banks might have had Nakamoto among them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.