Elon Musk Confirms You Will be Able to Stream Netflix And YouTube in Tesla Cars, as Long as They Are Parked
The ability to stream Youtube or Netflix videos will only be available when the car is stationary, at least until full self-driving is approved by regulators, the Tesla CEO said.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Image: Reuters)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that people would be soon able to stream videos on digital platforms like Netflix and YouTube in parked Tesla electric vehicles. "Ability to stream YouTube and Netflix when the car is stopped coming to your Tesla soon! Has an amazingly immersive, cinematic feel due to the comfy seats & surround sound audio," Musk wrote on his Twitter handle. "When full self-driving is approved by regulators, we will enable video while moving," he added.
The desire to allow drivers and passengers to watch video is not a total surprise, Musk noted at E3 that the ability to watch YouTube was coming, The Verge said. Tesla has already unveiled games that drivers can play on the displays in their cars. The games also only work when the car is stationary so that the player can use the steering wheel as a controller. On Friday, the company announced that chess game is also coming to the Tesla Arcade. But there are huge concerns that come along with such features.
Test vehicles are required to have a driver behind the wheel to take over in case something goes wrong, and even as self-driving technology improves, it's hard to imagine that going away completely, the report said. In March 2017, an Uber self-driving car crashed into a pedestrian in Arizona as the driver was watching The Voice on content streaming platform Hulu and lost track of the road.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ankita Bhattacharyya Wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bengali, Gets Rs 2 Lakh and A Car
- Emilia Clarke Gives Game of Thrones Co-star Jason Momoa the Biggest Hug on His Birthday, See Pics
- New Mahindra Bolero Power+ to Launch in 2020, Will Get More Safety Features
- Wife Rescues Newly-Wed Husband After He Falls Down Volcano During Honeymoon
- PM Modi Lauds 10 Children Cancer Survivors Who Won Medals for India on Maan Ki Baat