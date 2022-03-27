Elon Musk Considering to Launch His Own Social Media App: Here's Why

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is ‘seriously’ considering to launch his own social media platform. Musk shared this development after a user on Twitter asked the billionaire entrepreneur whether he’ll launch a platform where “free speech is given top priority" and “propaganda is very minimal". Recently, Musk was seen criticising Twitter’s algorithm as he believes free speech is essential to a “functional democracy". The post indicated that Twitter’s algorithm suppresses opinions from different walks of life.

The Tesla chief even conducted a poll last week where he asked users whether they believe Twitter “rigorously adheres" to principles of free speech. The poll that received over two million votes highlights 70 percent of users believe Twitter does not fully adhere to free speech.

At this point, Musk’s tweet only opens speculation, and the US-based entrepreneur may never launch his own platform. Some Twitter users even started speculating about the name of his social media platform. Twitter and other social media platforms’ algorithm has been criticised by several personalities including former US President Donald Trump. Trump remains banned from Twitter and Meta-owned platforms for inciting US Capitol riots that took place in early 2021. Donald Trump later launched his social media platform dubbed Truth Social, which remains available on Apple App Store.

Advertisement

Am giving serious thought to this— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2022

Twitter has received criticism multiple times by users and state governments for demoting (even removing) tweets, though the company maintains such actions are taken when posts incite violence or violate its terms of service. The platform lets users view tweets chronologically as well. However, the micro-blogging platform, by default, relies on an algorithm and AI to show tweets relevant to each user. Recently, Meta-owned Instagram rolled out a new update to let users view posts chronologically. Facebook already offers this feature.

Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy.What should be done? https://t.co/aPS9ycji37 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

It remains unclear what prompted Musk to conduct a poll last week, questioning Twitter’s algorithm. He also did not clarify why he believes Twitter does not seemingly adhere to the principles of free speech.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.