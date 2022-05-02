Elon Musk Could Bring A New Twitter CEO To Replace Parag Agrawal: Report

Elon Musk has not even finalised his deal to buy Twitter for the reported $44 billion, and reports already suggest he is keen to make drastic changes at the helm. The first to be moved on is likely to be CEO Parag Agrawal, and as per a new Reuters report, Musk has already got a guy to replace him.

According to the sources quoted in the report, Musk has talked about his lack of confidence in the current management at Twitter, which could include Agrawal. The report goes on to suggest that until the Twitter sale deal to Elon Musk gets rubber stamped, Parag Agrawal is expected to keep his position at the company.

However, the report doesn’t talk about the details of the next Twitter CEO that Musk has lined up to replace Agrawal. And if the development goes through, Agrawal is reportedly expected to get a whopping $42 million if his contract is terminated within 12 months since he became Twitter CEO.

In the meanwhile, Parag has been at the receiving end of angry questions from Twitter employees. During a company-wide meeting, he was looking to quell the concerns of people at the firm, unsure of where the platform is headed if and when the Musk deal comes through.

Parag Agrawal was speaking at the meeting, heard by Reuters, at which they sought to quell employees who were demanding answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus.

Agrawal, who has spent more than a decade at Twitter, has hardly had time to set up his corner office. Last November, he was promoted to the top role after Dorsey resigned under pressure from activist investor Elliott.

