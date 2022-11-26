Elon Musk Could Make An 'Alternative Phone' To Compete With Android And Apple

Amid the Android-iOS duopoly, Elon Musk has revealed that he will make an ‘alternative phone’ if Twitter were to get removed from Apple and Android app stores.

A Twitter user who goes by the username @Liz_Wheeler, said, “If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone. Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?"

In response to the Tweet, Elon Musk said that he certainly doesn’t want Apple and Google to remove Twitter from their respective storefronts, but if it were to come to that, and if there is “no other choice, I will make an alternative phone."

The Tweet instantly garnered the attention of enthusiasts and trolls. One user said, “But will it be $8?" Twitter Blue costs $8/month to get verified on Twitter.

Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing, tweeted, “Excited to see what you’d do."

Several other users had their fair share of takes on the matter. “I love Apple, but if Mr. Elon Musk manufactures cell phones, I will switch to them. I’m sorry, Apple."

A Musk-owned smartphone brand suddenly doesn’t seem like a distant possibility considering his views on ‘free speech’ and giving people options.

If Elon Musk does make a smartphone in the future, it will be interesting to see if it will be based on Android or, perhaps, a brand-new operating system to compete with the Android and iOS duopoly.

