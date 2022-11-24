Elon Musk Creates 'General Amnesty' Poll Days After Restoring Trump's Twitter Account

After using a poll to restore the former US president Donald Trump’s Twitter account, Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner and CEO, has now created a new poll to assess public opinion on “General Amnesty."

“Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?” Elon Musk asked in a tweet, with either yes or no.

Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

The current poll has amassed 2,386,616 votes, with 14 hours to go. Final results will be out on November 25, 2022.

Replying to the poll, BillyM2k, a popular Twitter user, tweeted, “well whatever it decides to do, twitter should be clear and consistent about its rules and penalties for breaking them." Replying to him, Elon Musk said, “The more I learn, the worse it gets. The world should know the truth of what has been happening at Twitter." He added, “Transparency will earn the trust of the people."

A few days ago, Mr. Musk created a Twitter poll which resulted in reinstating Donald Trump’s Twitter account. 51.8% of Twitter users voted in favour of bringing back Trump’s account." Later Musk tweeted, “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei."

Read all the Latest Tech News here