CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Tech » Elon Musk Creates 'General Amnesty' Poll Days After Restoring Trump's Twitter Account
1-MIN READ

Elon Musk Creates 'General Amnesty' Poll Days After Restoring Trump's Twitter Account

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 24, 2022, 08:22 IST

San Francisco

The current poll has amassed 2,357,920 votes, with 15 hours to go. Final results will be out on November 25, 2022. (Photo: Reuters File)

The current poll has amassed 2,357,920 votes, with 15 hours to go. Final results will be out on November 25, 2022. (Photo: Reuters File)

“Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?” Elon Musk asked in a tweet, with either yes or no.

After using a poll to restore the former US president Donald Trump’s Twitter account, Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner and CEO, has now created a new poll to assess public opinion on “General Amnesty."

“Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?” Elon Musk asked in a tweet, with either yes or no.

RELATED NEWS

The current poll has amassed 2,386,616 votes, with 14 hours to go. Final results will be out on November 25, 2022.

Replying to the poll, BillyM2k, a popular Twitter user, tweeted, “well whatever it decides to do, twitter should be clear and consistent about its rules and penalties for breaking them." Replying to him, Elon Musk said, “The more I learn, the worse it gets. The world should know the truth of what has been happening at Twitter." He added, “Transparency will earn the trust of the people."

A few days ago, Mr. Musk created a Twitter poll which resulted in reinstating Donald Trump’s Twitter account. 51.8% of Twitter users voted in favour of bringing back Trump’s account." Later Musk tweeted, “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei."

Read all the Latest Tech News here

About the Author

Tech Desk

Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinio...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 24, 2022, 08:21 IST
last updated:November 24, 2022, 08:22 IST