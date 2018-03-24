English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2-min read

Elon Musk Deletes Facebook Pages of Tesla, SpaceX On a Twitter Challenge

It is unclear whether SpaceX and Tesla Verified pages will make a comeback or not, but for the time being it seems like Facebook will not be the place where fans would be able to access content from Elon Musks company.

Reuters

Updated:March 24, 2018, 1:31 AM IST
Elon Musk Deletes Facebook Pages of Tesla, SpaceX On a Twitter Challenge
Tesla CEO Elon Musk deled the verified pages of Tesla and SpaceX on a Twitter challenge.(Photo: Reuters)
Verified Facebook pages of Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX and electric carmaker Tesla Inc disappeared on Friday, (23rd March) minutes after the Silicon Valley billionaire promised on Twitter to take down the pages when challenged by users.

"Delete SpaceX page on Facebook if you're the man?" a user tweeted to Tesla Chief Executive Musk. His response: "I didn't realize there was one. Will do."



 
Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, which had millions of followers, are no longer accessible. Musk had begun the exchange by responding to a tweet from WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton on the #deletefacebook tag.

The hashtag gained prominence after the world's largest social network upset users by mishandling data, which ended up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica - a political consultancy that worked on U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

"What's Facebook?" Musk tweeted.


 
Many users also urged the billionaire to delete the profiles of his companies on Facebook's photo-sharing app Instagram.

"Instagram's probably ok ... so long as it stays fairly independent," Musk responded.

"I don't use FB & never have, so don't think I'm some kind of martyr or my companies are taking a huge blow. Also, we don’t advertise or pay for endorsements, so ... don't care." Musk has had run-ins with Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg in the past.

Last year, a war of words broke out between Musk and Zuckerberg over whether robots will become smart enough to kill their human creators. When Zuckerberg was asked about Musk's views on the dangers of robots, he chided "naysayers" whose "doomsday scenarios" were "irresponsible."

In response, Musk tweeted: "His understanding of the subject is limited."

It is unclear whether SpaceX and Tesla Verified pages will make a comeback or not, but for the time being it seems like Facebook will not be the place where fans would be able to access content from Elon Musks company.

Watch: 2018 Mercedes Benz S-Class First Drive Review

 

Facebook has had a week that was mostly all about crisis management and now with Elon Musk just taking out the pages of his companies from the biggest social media platform in the world is just one more to the list. Earlier this week, Facebook was Dropped From Australian Ethical ETF After Data Breach.

Also Read: Facebook: A community Like no Other, Should You Leave it?

What do you think, was this the right move by Elon Musk? Tell us in the comments section below.

| Edited by: Siddhartha Sharma
Recommended For You