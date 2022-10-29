CHANGE LANGUAGE
Elon Musk Did Not Fire Data Engineers And There's No Twitter Employee Named Rahul Ligma; Pranksters At Work
Elon Musk Did Not Fire Data Engineers And There’s No Twitter Employee Named Rahul Ligma; Pranksters At Work

People were reportedly standing at the entrance of Twitter office with cardboard boxes pretending to be just fired by Musk. Few of them even spoke to the media and claimed that the entire team of data engineers were laid off by Musk. (Image: Elon Musk/Twitter)

A prankster who identified himself as “Rahul Ligma” spoke to journalists to narrate a made up story about him getting fired from Twitter by Elon Musk.

It is true that the first thing that Elon Musk did after taking over Twitter was to fire CEO Parag Agrawal along with three other top executives including legal executive Vijaya Gadde. Reports claimed that Musk is apparently running a cleaning drive at Twitter and earlier there were reports which said that Musk may fire up to 75% of Twitter workforce. Now, while the media is closely watching the new developments at Twitter Headquarters in San Francisco, pranksters thought it would be a good idea to cash in on this.

People were reportedly standing at the entrance of Twitter office with cardboard boxes pretending to be just fired by Musk. Few of them even spoke to the media and claimed that the entire team of data engineers were laid off by Musk. One such prankster who identified himself as “Rahul Ligma” spoke to journalists to narrate a made up story about him getting fired from Twitter. And there was another man who identified as “Danial Johnson” too.

The rush to report ‘breaking news’ took the better of a few journalists and media outlets, triggering them to run headlines without realising that “Ligma” is an internet slang for “lick my balls”.

While this may appear as a funny incident there’s no denying that Musk does have plans to fire people going forward. Of course, there will not be a Rahul Ligma or Danial Johnson in the list of fired employees at Twitter.

Getting back to the prank, the guy named Rahul Ligma actually managed to get away with his so-called interview with journalists by saying things like “It makes me worry about the future of our democracy… the future of celebrity conservatorship. I mean, when Britney [Spears] happened…” or “Michelle Obama wouldn’t have happened if Elon Musk owned Twitter. Obama in 2008 wouldn’t have happened without Elon Musk owning Twitter.”

Yes, you read that right. The prankster actually got away by saying “Michelle Obama wouldn’t have happened if Elon Musk owned Twitter” on the record.

