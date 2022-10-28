Elon Musk Fires Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, And, It Has Become Fodder For Memes

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken over Twitter after closing his $44 billion acquisition deal on Thursday evening. With this, the billionaire has sacked the top four executives of the microblogging platform including its Chief Executive Parag Agrawal and quipped “the bird is freed” in a Twitter post.

The termination of Parag Agrawal has become fodder for some rib-tickling memes on the Internet and has prompted netizens to put their creativity to use. And, we have cherry-picked some for you.

“Doesn’t matter if you are CEO of a giant social media platform. The job security will only be in Government jobs,” a user wrote taking a jibe at the now ex-CEO of Twitter.

Doesn't matter if you are CEO of a gaint social media platform.

The job security will only be in Government jobs. #ParagAgrawal #ELONMUSK pic.twitter.com/KoZXdYTb30 — manglam Tiwari (@manglamiam) October 28, 2022

Some joked that the executive has taken up another job.

#ParagAgrawal is back with a bang in front of Twitter HQ pic.twitter.com/U2h1ftSQqL — Atrij Kasera (@AtrijKasera) October 28, 2022

This one did not miss a chance to make a reference to the recently released film Brahmastra: Part One – Shiv.

Men who fired non-stop after getting control pic.twitter.com/gKskXLdHAT — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 28, 2022

Here comes another one for you.

Elon Musk to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: pic.twitter.com/F2zzT3boCu — TEAM USA 🇺🇸 (@__TEAM_USA) October 27, 2022

This one roped in the new United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to come up with this.

Another imagined the scenario inside the Twitter office after Elon Musk “freed the bird”.

This one suggests that Elon Musk snapped his fingers like the supervillain Thanos from Marvel’s Avengers and all the executives, including Parag Agrawal got fired.

Here goes a mandatory reference to the Will Smith and Chris Rock slapgate incident at the Oscars 2022.

BREAKING: Elon Musk slaps Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal pic.twitter.com/8KLD1OcwTd — Kenny Ron (@KennyRon5) October 27, 2022

Even famous TikToker Khaby Lame featured in some memes.

Elon Musk after firing Parag Agrawal among other executives of Twitter.

#ELONMUSK after firing the CEO and CFO to Twitter employees :#ParagAgrawal pic.twitter.com/j0DkGClLJN — Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) October 28, 2022

Besides Parag Agrawal, Elon Musk has fired the legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal. Musk had earlier accused the Twitter CEO of misleading him and Twitter investors about the number of fake accounts on the platform.

Before taking over Twitter, the billionaire had issued a “reassuring message” to Twitter advertisers which stated that the platform could not become a “free-for-all hellscape” where anything could be said with no consequences.

