English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Elon Musk Funded OpenAI Decides to Hold Back AI Software That Does Machine Translation
Dubbed as "GPT2", the AI-based automated text generator can produce fake news articles and abusive posts after being fed with a few pieces of data.
Elon Musk Funded OpenAI Decides to Hold Back AI Software That Does Machine Translation (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Elon Musk-founded non-profit Artificial Intelligence (AI) research group OpenAI has decided not to reveal its new AI software in detail, fearing the AI-based model can be misused by bad actors in creating real-looking fake news. Dubbed as "GPT2", the AI-based automated text generator can produce fake news articles and abusive posts after being fed with a few pieces of data.
"We've trained a large-scale unsupervised language model which generates coherent paragraphs of text and performs rudimentary reading comprehension, machine translation, question answering and summarization - "all without task-specific training," OpenAI said in a blog post late on Thursday. Trained on a data set of eight million web pages, "GPT2" can adapt to the style and the content of the text you feed it.
OpenAI said the AI model is so good and the risk of malicious use is so high that it is not releasing the full research to the public. However, the non-profit has created a smaller model that lets researchers experiment with the algorithm to see what kind of text it can generate and what other sorts of tasks it can perform. "We can imagine the application of these models for malicious purposes, including the following: Generate misleading news articles, impersonate others online, automate the production of abusive or faked content to post on social media and automate the production of spam/phishing content," said OpenAI.
Today, malicious actors - some of which are political in nature - have already begun to target the shared online commons, using things like "robotic tools, fake accounts and dedicated teams to troll individuals with hateful commentary or smears that make them afraid to speak, or difficult to be heard or believed". OpenAI further said that we should consider how research into the generation of synthetic images, videos, audio and text may further combine to unlock new as-yet-unanticipated capabilities for these bad actors.
Musk, who is the staunch critic of AI and co-founded OpenAI in 2016, stepped down from its board in 2018. OpenAI said governments should consider expanding or commencing initiatives to more systematically monitor the societal impact and diffusion of AI technologies.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"We've trained a large-scale unsupervised language model which generates coherent paragraphs of text and performs rudimentary reading comprehension, machine translation, question answering and summarization - "all without task-specific training," OpenAI said in a blog post late on Thursday. Trained on a data set of eight million web pages, "GPT2" can adapt to the style and the content of the text you feed it.
OpenAI said the AI model is so good and the risk of malicious use is so high that it is not releasing the full research to the public. However, the non-profit has created a smaller model that lets researchers experiment with the algorithm to see what kind of text it can generate and what other sorts of tasks it can perform. "We can imagine the application of these models for malicious purposes, including the following: Generate misleading news articles, impersonate others online, automate the production of abusive or faked content to post on social media and automate the production of spam/phishing content," said OpenAI.
Today, malicious actors - some of which are political in nature - have already begun to target the shared online commons, using things like "robotic tools, fake accounts and dedicated teams to troll individuals with hateful commentary or smears that make them afraid to speak, or difficult to be heard or believed". OpenAI further said that we should consider how research into the generation of synthetic images, videos, audio and text may further combine to unlock new as-yet-unanticipated capabilities for these bad actors.
Musk, who is the staunch critic of AI and co-founded OpenAI in 2016, stepped down from its board in 2018. OpenAI said governments should consider expanding or commencing initiatives to more systematically monitor the societal impact and diffusion of AI technologies.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Transport Sector Can Become All-Electric Driven by 2030
- Alia Bhatt on Anushka Sharma: She is One of the Most Real and Normal People I’ve Met
- Flipkart TV Days Sale: Discounts on LG, Vu, Mi And More Till February 17
- Bigfoot Found: Giant Dinosaur Tracks, Made 95 Million Years Ago, Discovered in Australia
- Saina, Kashyap Enter Quarter, Sindhu Progress to Semis at Badminton Nationals
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results