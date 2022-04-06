Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board, Here's What Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Has to Say

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has congratulated Elon Musk as the latter is making his way into the Twitter board. Musk recently became Twitter’s highest shareholder after he disclosed his 9.2 percent stake in the microblogging site. In a tweet, Dorsey noted that Musk “cares deeply" about the platform and its role globally. Interestingly, both Dorsey and Musk advocate the role of cryptocurrencies and have expressed their suspicion towards the concept of ‘Web3’. Dorsey stepped down as Twitter CEO in December 2021, and the company appointed IIT Bombay-graduate Parag Agrawal as the next chief.

In the tweet, Dorsey said, “I’m really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board! He cares deeply about our world and Twitter’s role in it. Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team."

Incumbent Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal also congratulated Musk in a separate tweet. He said, “I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board." On the other hand, Musk cheekily replied saying that he’s planning to bring “significant improvements to Twitter in [the] coming months."

Advertisement

Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

The Tesla CEO had also posted a cryptic tweet in December last year after Agrawal was named as the Twitter CEO. He posted an image that depicts Agrawal as Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin pushing Soviet secret police head Nikolai Yezhov into the water. Similarly, Agrawal has also warned users to be careful of Musk’s polls on the platform after the latter asked users whether they want to see an edit button.

Meanwhile, Twitter has revealed plans on introducing an edit button but it would first reach premium ‘Twitter Blue’ members. The company said, “We’ve been working on an edit feature since last year”. The platform added that it didn’t get the idea “from a poll" after Musk asked users whether they’d like to see a similar option soon.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.