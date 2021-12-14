Elon Musk’s New Plan: Make Rocket Fuel From Carbon Dioxide

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is considered a visionary by millions of people. The billionaire, who is also the richest man on Earth, now has a new vision - turning all the carbon dioxide into space fuel. Yes, you heard that right, Elon Musk wants to take all the CO2 out of the atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel, according to the SpaceX CEO’s latest tweet. In a tweet, he said that SpaceX is starting a program to take CO2 out of the atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel, further calling for entries for those who are interested in joining his latest plan.

“SpaceX is starting a program to take CO2 out of the atmosphere & turn it into rocket fuel. Please join if interested," Musk said in a tweet. In another tweet right after this, Musk also said that this mission will be important for Mars as well, since Musk is also working on taking humans to the red planet in the next few years. It is not known as to how this mission will be implemented, but this is the first time someone has come up with a concept like this. If implemented as we imagine it, this may help eradicate the carbon emissions in the air, and can potentially be of massive help in the fight against global warming and climate change.

SpaceX is starting a program to take CO2 out of atmosphere & turn it into rocket fuel. Please join if interested.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2021

Elon Musk has, in the past proved to make such ideas a reality. The SpaceX CEO had once said that he will make a reusable space rocket that will safely land back on Earth after completing its mission - an idea that has is now called the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Further, few years back Musk had tweeted about the traffic in Los Angeles, saying that in order to avoid it, he may build a tunnel under the city. Now, there is a “Loop" tuned under the city of Las Vegas that is made by Musk’s Boring company.

Given that in 2021, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been in the news for his antics a lot, Musk was named TIME magazine’s person of the year for 2021. According to Time, the “Person of the Year is a marker of influence" who most shaped the previous 12 months, “for better or for worse." The publication further notes, “In 2021, Musk emerged not just as the world’s richest person but also as perhaps the richest example of a massive shift in our society."

