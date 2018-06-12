English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech

Jayanagar Assembly Election Result (Karnataka)

BJP LostINC WonOTH Lost
logo
»
1-min read

Elon Musk's Next Goal: To Make Tesla Roadster Fly With 10 SpaceX Rocket Thrusters

“New Tesla Roadster will exceed all gas sports cars in every way.”

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:June 12, 2018, 12:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Elon Musk's Next Goal: To Make Tesla Roadster Fly With 10 SpaceX Rocket Thrusters
Elon musk has made another bold claim recently. (Photo: Reuters)
The new Tesla Roadster could come with not one or two but “10 small rocket thrusters” for “top speed” company CEO Elon Musk said via his Twitter account. Elon Musk made a surprise unveiling back in November 2017 when he presented the new Roadster, a sports car that he claims will be able to go from 0 to 60-mph in just 1.9 seconds, making it the “fastest production car ever” made.

The new Roadster is due in 2020 and is expected to cost $250,000, have a 200-kWh battery and supposedly drive 620 miles per charge. Already these are ambitious specs, and whether or not they factored in “rocket thrusters,” who knows.

On June 9, Musk tweeted that “10 small rocket thrusters” will come as part of the “Space X option package,” claiming they will “dramatically improve acceleration” and possibly even “allow a Tesla to fly.” The “SpaceX” option would, therefore, replace the back seating.




Also read: Apple Patents Blood Pressure Monitoring 'Cuff'

Apart from the rockets, no new specs were revealed on his Twitter thread, however, Musk did include some of his background history and passion for cars.

He ended by saying “New Tesla Roadster will exceed all gas sports cars in every way.”




Bold statements. However, this isn't the first time that the Tesla CEO says something that inspires incredulity. When first introducing the new Roadster, Musk called it a "hardcore smackdown to gas-powered cars," that would make petrol-burners look like "steam engines with a side of quiche," according to Business Insider.

Watch: Oppo F7 Camera Review: One for the Selfie lovers


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Recommended For You