Elon Musk's Next Goal: To Make Tesla Roadster Fly With 10 SpaceX Rocket Thrusters
“New Tesla Roadster will exceed all gas sports cars in every way.”
Elon musk has made another bold claim recently. (Photo: Reuters)
The new Tesla Roadster could come with not one or two but “10 small rocket thrusters” for “top speed” company CEO Elon Musk said via his Twitter account. Elon Musk made a surprise unveiling back in November 2017 when he presented the new Roadster, a sports car that he claims will be able to go from 0 to 60-mph in just 1.9 seconds, making it the “fastest production car ever” made.
The new Roadster is due in 2020 and is expected to cost $250,000, have a 200-kWh battery and supposedly drive 620 miles per charge. Already these are ambitious specs, and whether or not they factored in “rocket thrusters,” who knows.
On June 9, Musk tweeted that “10 small rocket thrusters” will come as part of the “Space X option package,” claiming they will “dramatically improve acceleration” and possibly even “allow a Tesla to fly.” The “SpaceX” option would, therefore, replace the back seating.
Apart from the rockets, no new specs were revealed on his Twitter thread, however, Musk did include some of his background history and passion for cars.
He ended by saying “New Tesla Roadster will exceed all gas sports cars in every way.”
Bold statements. However, this isn't the first time that the Tesla CEO says something that inspires incredulity. When first introducing the new Roadster, Musk called it a "hardcore smackdown to gas-powered cars," that would make petrol-burners look like "steam engines with a side of quiche," according to Business Insider.
