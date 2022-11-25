Elon Musk Onboards An iPhone Hacker To Remedy Search On Twitter

Twitter’s search feature is considered an afterthought by many people, and not only is it unintuitive, but also broken at many levels. Elon Musk acknowledged that Twitter search needs work and compared it to a search engine from the 1990s. Musk has onboarded a former iPhone hacker on an internship to remedy the situation.

As per a report by The Verge, Elon Musk has brought George Hotz on board to fix Twitter’s search issues. “That’s what Elon told me my job was, and I will try my hardest to do it. I have 12 weeks," George Hotz confirmed on Twitter.

To get on Elon’s radar, Hotz tweeted, “This is the attitude that builds incredible things. Let all the people who don’t desire greatness leave," when Elon had made his “do extremely hardcore work or leave" remark.

To make things official, Hotz later tweeted, “I’ll put my money where my mouth is. I’m down for a 12-week internship at Twitter for cost of living in SF. It’s not about accumulating capital in a dead world, it’s about making the world alive."

Elon Musk replied, “Sure, let’s talk."

Actually it’s even better, they made little screen recording Twitter videos of their modded search page. Very cool, keep them coming!I bet by next Monday someone is going to have 1000+ users on their Twitter search plugin. — George Hotz 🐀 (@realGeorgeHotz) November 23, 2022

Hotz is already underway with the 12-week course of his internship. He said, “I’m here to party and make Twitter better. If I wanted to get rich I’d run a crypto exchange and steal all the customers deposits." He added, “Not trying to get “free work" I just find this fun. Here to learn and improve things."

In the past, George Hotz has been responsible for jailbreaking iPhones.

Read all the Latest Tech News here