Elon Musk Once Again Talks About Relaunching Vine But No Timeline Yet

Elon Musk has been making wholesale changes at Twitter since his takeover in October 2022. He has revamped Twitter Blue, made it available in more countries, stopped free access to Twitter APIs for developers and brought a new gold badge for brands. And Musk continues to plan for more products and re-introducing some of them as well.

Twitter had Periscope and Vine at one point, and the market clearly didn’t value its existence or did not understand the use case. But with short-video platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels becoming a rage, it is time for Twitter to consider bringing back Vine, that’s the plea from many social bugs on the platform in the past few days.

Responding to one of the tweets, Musk claimed that Periscope is partly living through Spaces but he understands that Vine needs to come back in a better and improved version. Vine could easily become a hit with Twitter users, and be the ideal TikTok and Reels alternative for people in India, who have not been able to access TikTok through legal channels since it was banned in 2020.

Vine has been part of Musk’s agenda for a while and he even suggested the company could look at recovering the older content which would definitely appeal to the existing Vine users.

Vine relaunching could help Twitter add more users to the platform. He still hasn’t given a timeline for its relaunch but expects Twitter to have it back in some form very soon.

Musk has been planning for new things via the Twitter Blue subscription and it is possible he might offer Vine through the service as well. Twitter Blue has launched in various markets since 2023, including India, where it costs Rs 900 per month on mobile (Android and iOS) and Rs 650 per month if you purchase Twitter Blue via the web app.

