Elon Musk Postpones Relaunch Of Twitter's $8 'Blue Tick' Service

Elon Musk, the new CEO and owner of Twitter, has announced that the relaunch of Twitter Blue, a service that allows users to become verified by paying $8 per month, would be postponed “until there is high confidence in stopping impersonation."

Shortly after taking over Twitter, Elon Musk introduced Twitter Blue for $8 a month, but supposedly many bogus verified accounts used Twitter Blue to mimic famous companies and individuals to commit fraud.

Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation.Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

“Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals," Musk said in a Tweet.

Earlier this month, tech reviewers like Marques Brownlee had expressed concern saying, “I guess what I’m concerned about it… if everybody has verified accounts, nobody has verified accounts."

People from all around the world have criticised the decision to make verification a paid feature, with many arguing that Elon Musk doesn’t actually care about free speech or finding a solution to Twitter’s bot problem.

Amid all the chaos — layoffs and launch of Twitter Blue, Elon Musk claimed “Twitter added 1.6M daily active users this past week, another all-time high."

Read all the Latest Tech News here