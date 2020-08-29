Elon Musk Puts Computer Chips in Animal Brains So Humans Can ‘Save, Replay Memories’ Someday

Musk said that since the first version of Neuralink was revealed slightly more than a year ago, the device has been simplified and reduced to about the size of a large coin and the thickness of the skull.

With the help of a surgical robot, a piece of the skull is replaced with a Neuralink disk, and its wires are strategically inserted into the brain, the demonstration showed.

The disk registers nerve activity, relaying the information via common Bluetooth wireless signal to a device such as a smartphone, according to Musk. "It actually fits quite nicely in your skull. It could be under your hair and you wouldn't know."

The purpose of the event was to attract engineering talent to the project, which has much work still to do on chips, software, robotics and more, according to Musk.