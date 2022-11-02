Elon Musk Says Complainers Can Keep Complaining But Twitter 'Blue Tick' Will Cost $8

After acquiring Twitter less than a week ago, it seems that Elon Musk, the company’s new CEO, has more or less, made up his mind about charging $8 per month for Twitter ‘Blue Tick.’ He also clarified the situation about Twitter Blue. Priority will be given to comments, mentions, and searches, extended videos and audio can be posted, there will be half as many ads, and publishers can skip paywalls.

To reaffirm his stance on the matter at hand, Elon said, “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8.” He later added, “Twitter speaks to the inner masochist in all of us.”

Elon Musk’s decision is being questioned by people who have already verified their accounts and by those who do not want to pay the $8 monthly fee. The reaction, however, seems to be conflicted, with well-known YouTubers like Marques Brownlee aka MKBHD embracing Twitter’s latest stance. He said, “My rule #1 on the internet that’s never been successfully broken is to charge for something that was previously free.”

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Twitter Deal Explained: Simple Story

In another tweet, MKBHD said, “I guess what I’m concerned about it… if everybody has verified accounts, nobody has verified accounts.”

Elon has made it clear that Twitter will display a “secondary tag” for public figures, which currently appears to be in place for politicians. This will help distinguish prominent accounts from the general public visually.

According to earlier reports, Elon Musk could have potentially given a deadline of November 7, 2022 to Twitter engineers to bring the new Twitter Blue service in effect, so the launch could be closer than people are expecting. Elon said the price will be adjusted depending on the “country proportionate to purchasing power parity.”

