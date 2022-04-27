Elon Musk Says Free Speech On Twitter Will Be One That 'Matches The Law'

Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner has often expressed his support towards free speech and against content regulation on such platforms. With the acquisition of Twitter, there has been debate about things getting worse on the platform once Musk takes over, and the lack of regulation. However, the billionaire has now clarified that he does not intend to ignore laws and regulations in his pursuit for “free speech” on Twitter.

Musk said in a Tweet that by “free speech” he means that matches with the law. “I am against censorship that goes far beyond law,” Musk said. He further said that if people want “less free speech,” they will ask the government to pass laws to that effect and therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people. “The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all,” Musk had earlier said.

By “free speech”, I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

After Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, there has been debate as to how things on the platform will change in terms of moderation. Several people have pointed out that this could mean an end to regulation on the platform, as Musk is an advocate of “free speech,” while many have said that this could also mean the return of former US President Donal Trump on the micro-blogging platform.

Musk acquired Twitter after weeks of pursuit at a $44 billion valuation. Musk had earlier bought a 9.2 percent stake in the company, and later launched a bid to take over 100 percent of the company. While his first bid was not accepted as the Twitter board activated a “poison pill” to not let Musk increase his stake, the deal was finalised earlier this week at a price of $54.20 per share.

