Elon Musk Says Neuralink Human Trials Soon, Hopes To Get One Brain Chip Himself

Elon Musk’s current focus may be on Twitter following his $44 billion acquisition, but he is the visionary behind some of the world’s most innovative companies, including SpaceX, Tesla, The Boring Company, and, of course, Neuralink.

Elon Musk now claims that Neuralink’s new interface will allow people to communicate directly with a computer through their thoughts, using a device implanted in their brains. Also, Musk has clearly expressed that he wishes to get one chip for himself.

“We’ve submitted I think most of our paperwork to the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) and we think probably in about six months we should be able to have our first Neuralink in a human," Musk said.

He added, “We’ve been working hard to be ready for our first human (implant), and obviously we want to be extremely careful and certain that it will work well before putting a device in a human."

As per AFP, Neuralink’s human trials have been delayed by almost two full years. Earlier, Musk had claimed that Neuralink would be able to perform human trials by 2020.

Currently, coin-sized prototype chips have been implanted in Monkeys. At a recent Neuralink presentation, the Musk-owned start-up showed monkeys doing simple tasks — like moving a computer cursor, playing simple games through their Neuralink prototype.

As for real-world applications, Musk has promised that Neuralink’s efforts would aid in helping humans restore vision and mobility. “As miraculous as it may sound, we are confident that it is possible to restore full body functionality to someone who has a severed spinal cord," Musk said.

Musk’s end-goal with Neuralink is to ensure that in future, A.I — as fast as it is progressing — doesn’t overcome humans.

