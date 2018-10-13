English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Elon Musk’s April Fool Joke to Become Reality, Tesla-branded Tequila 'Teslaquila' Coming Soon
Besides sharing a link to a media report on Twitter with the message 'Teslaquila coming soon …', Musk also later shared a photo of a 'Teslaquila' label in a tweet.
File photo of Elon Musk. (REUTERS)
San Francisco: An April Fool's Day prank may soon see the light of day as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has confirmed that a Tesla-branded tequila, called "Teslaquila", is "coming soon".
Teslaquila first featured in an April Fool's joke in which Musk, the CEO of Tesla, said on Twitter that he had been found "passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by 'Teslaquila' bottles" as he joked about his electric car company going bankrupt.
The tweet, it now turns out, was a teaser for Teslaquila, as according to a report in CNBC on Friday Tesla had filed an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office to trademark "Teslaquila".
The trademark is for "distilled agave liquor" and "distilled blue agave liquor", the report said.
Besides sharing a link to the CNBC report on Twitter with the message "Teslaquila coming soon …", Musk also later shared a photo of a "Teslaquila" label in a tweet.
Tesla might have initially applied for this trademark in Jamaica back in April, the report said.
