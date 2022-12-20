Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Limit Policy Voting to Blue Members, Blames Bots

Twitter could restrict voting on major policy decisions to Twitter Blue subscribers, according to a tweet by company owner Elon Musk. This decision comes after a poll was conducted calling for Musk to step down.

In response to a suggestion by Twitter Blue subscriber Unfiltered Boss, Elon Musk agreed that only Twitter Blue subscribers should have a say in future policy decisions and said that “Twitter will make that change."

Good point. Twitter will make that change.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2022

Another user tweeted “So basically you’re going to restrict voting to people willing to give you their money? That will definitely lead to less biased poll results."

Musk had committed the day before to put all future policy choices to a vote and asked Twitter users to weigh in on leadership by asking if he should step down as the CEO of Twitter. “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," Musk tweeted.

Out of a total 17,502,391 votes, 57.5% of voters voted in favor of Musk stepping down, while the remaining 42.5% voters voted against it. Musk has not yet made a public statement and has not resigned as the CEO of Twitter despite claiming to abide by the poll’s results.