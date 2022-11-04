Elon Musk To Begin Layoffs At Twitter, Could Fire Half The 7,500 Workforce

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter concluded just over a week ago, but as speculated earlier, the ‘Chief twit’ will start laying off Twitter employees starting this weekend. Twitter’s workforce currently consists of 7,500 employees.

Employees at Twitter were notified in an email seen by The New York Times that layoffs would start on Friday and instructed not to come into work on that day. The overall number of layoffs the corporation was contemplating was not mentioned in the email.

The email reads, “In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global work force.” It has also been reported that Musk is revoking the work-from-anywhere policy that Twitter offers to its employees. It is currently unknown if Twitter’s India-based employees are also a part of Musk’s layoff plan.

Recently, an image surfaced online that reportedly shows a Twitter employee dozing off on the office floor at Twitter HQ and said that Musk is pressuring staff to put in extra hours to fulfill strict deadlines and put in 80 hours a week.

Elon Musk is said to be working with close colleagues at Tesla and SpaceX to structure the layoff plans and enforce the implementation of new features including changes to Twitter Blue, and hence verification by offering a ‘blue tick’ for $8 to Twitter users and the inclusion of a video paywall that could help creators monetize their content.

Twitter is also facing pressure from advertisers as they demand to know how Musk plans to sustain the commitments. “Unless Elon hires new leaders committed to keeping this ‘free’ platform safe from hate speech, it’s not a platform brands can/should advertise on,” said Allie Wassum, global director of social and integrated media for Jordan shoes (Nike).

Musk has been highly vocal about his stance on Twitter’s new verification norms. “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8,” said Elon. He later added, “Twitter speaks to the inner masochist in all of us.”

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (AOC) and Musk had an exchange on Twitter as well, with AOC criticizing Musk. “Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that “free speech” is actually a $8/mo subscription plan,” said AOC in a tweet. Musk responded, “Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8,”

Read all the Latest Tech News here