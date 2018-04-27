English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Elon Musk Tweets a Stunning Footage of a Comet's Surface Captured by Satellite Rosetta
Musk sure knows how to enthral his Twitter followers.
(File image of Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk. Photo: Reuters)
Elon Musk has shared a stunning video of an unearthly observation which was recorded be the Rosetta satellite of the European Space Agency. The satellite, which completed its 12-year mission back in 2016, had captured a footage of the Comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko while orbiting the comet. During its final years, the Rosetta satellite had provided an outstanding view of the comet, some of the instances of which have recently been put together by a Twitter user by the name of landru79.
After orbiting the comet successfully during its lifetime, the satellite Rosetta was so far away from Earth that returning to its homeland was not an option. After transmitting its final images of the comet, Ro0setta finally crashed on to its surface on September 29, 2016.
Elon Musk recently also humorously tweeted about a "Cyborg Dragon" in the phase of production by the tech entrepreneur. Though the tweet was mostly an attempt at humour, Musk's claims cannot be taken lightly. Remeber the time he claimed of making a flamethrower and then actually went on to make them and afterwards, even sell them in the US. In case Musk makes this a reality, the dragon will turn out to be another of the world's first by him.
Absolutely stunning video of the surface of Comet 67PChuryumov-Gerasimenko (By landru79 & ESA) pic.twitter.com/m5QIUdlBBV— World and Science (@WorldAndScience) April 26, 2018
Oh btw I’m building a cyborg dragon— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2018
