Elon Musk Twitter Saga Live Updates: Please Come Back, We Fired You By Mistake

By: Debashis Sarkar
Last Updated: November 07, 2022, 12:07 IST
New Delhi, India
Elon Musk-owned Twitter appears to be a big mess. At least, at the moment. With Musk firing the entire communication team, information is hard to get and one can only wait for Musk's next tweet or reply to figure out where exactly Twitter is heading towards. But one thing is clear, Musk, right now, wants $8 from every possible Twitter user. Musk has himself admitted that he has overspend on Twitter and now he somehow needs to make sense of
Jack Dorsey who is the former CEO at Twitter has apologised to the people who have been laid off from the company after Elon Musk completed his buyout last week. He claims to have grown the company size quickly, which he believes has led to the current situation, where Twitter was forced to consider a sale from Elon Musk of all people.
“Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that,” Dorsey wrote in his post.
Meta Platforms Inc is planning to begin large-scale layoffs this week that will affect thousands of employees, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter, with an announcement planned as early as Wednesday.
witter’s mass layoffs have put a lot of pressure on the fired employees who were foreign nationals working in the US. The former employees, on H-1B visas, have flocked to social media to hunt for jobs as the stringent immigration policies allow these foreign nationals a limited time to stay in the states without a job.
As per the rules in US, the employees have a 60-day deadline with their immigration status under threat. So, the fired employees, who are already holding a H-1B visa, have to find a new job to maintain their immigration status or face deportation.
The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.
The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.
With 50% of Twitter fired by Elon Musk, the retained employees are now expected to bring some order to the chaos. With whatever manpower is left at Twitter, tasks are now getting prioritised, especially the things that are important for Musk’s big content moderation plan. This also means that some work will obviously be “deprioritised”. And Twitter is now deprioritising workflows related to account access, lost password requests, account suspension appeals and more.
Elon Musk said Twitter users engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying it as a “parody” account will be permanently suspended without a warning.
In a separate tweet, Musk said Twitter previously issued a warning before suspension, but as Twitter is rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning as well as “no exceptions.”
“This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue,” Musk said, adding any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark.
Twitter is delaying the rollout of verification check marks to subscribers of its new $8 a month service until after Tuesday’s midterm elections, the New York Times reported
After Twitter Inc laid off roughly half its staff on Friday following Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition, the company is now reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.
Some of those who are being asked to return were laid off by mistake. Others were let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions, the report said citing people familiar with the moves.
Twitter recently laid off 50% of its employees, including employees on the trust and safety team, the company’s head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth said in a tweet earlier this week.
There are two aspects of this. For content creators, the Twitter Blue may make sense as they will be able to upload long videos of up to 42 minutes. Their posts will get more visibility and priority in ranking. Musk may even start a revenue sharing mechanism with content creators like YouTube. For content creators and someone who wants to be a Twitter influencer, the Blue subscription would be the first step.
On the other hand, if you are just a regular Twitter user, apart from the Blue Tick, you can expect to see less ads, post longer tweets and videos. There isn’t much for the general user to get out of the subscription apart from the lure of the Blue Tick and perhaps to help the richest man in the world make some more money.
Well, for starters, your tweets will not get much visibility, you will see more ads and the possibility to get verified will be zero. Twitter will also highlight verified accounts more often and your Twitter clout may take a hit. Also, there will be limitations on video post durations.
Yes. Musk is giving this power to the people. But it is only available for iPhone users right now. If you pay for the Twitter Blue subscription, “your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.” Having said that, you will have to provide a photo ID proof like a passport, Aadhaar card, etc. Your account will be scanned to see whether or not you have been involved in spam or scam. Basically, you will have to prove that you are a real person on Twitter. Also, if your account is caught behaving like bots then it may be suspended. While the ‘pay-to-get-blue-tick’ plan sounds cool, you just can’t open a Twitter account and pay to get the Blue Tick immediately.
Twitter Blue subscription price in India is expected to be under Rs 200 per month. It won’t be surprising if Musk charges anything around Rs 299 monthly as well, considering the average cost of a coffee at Starbucks in India.
Having said that, the subscription may be rolled out in packaged deals as well. For example, Rs 200 per month if you take an annual subscription of Rs 2,400 or pay Rs 300 every month. There may be few other deals like quarterly or half-yearly.
Twitter Blue with verification subscription is coming to India by the end of November as Musk has confirmed that it will be rolled out in India in less than a month. Twitter Blue with verification is available only on iOS and in regions like the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.
After Musk took over Twitter, a lot has been done and undone. Around 50% of the workforce was fired and then some employees claimed that they were asked to join back after two days because Twitter claimed to fire them by mistake. Twitter rolled out Twitter Blue with verification on iOS in US, Canada, UK and some other countries but then the next day the company said it will provide paid Blue Ticks to users only after U.S. midterm elections.
If you are finding it hard to catch up with the latest developments at Twitter under Musk’s rule then follow live updates in this live blog to track the latest news.
