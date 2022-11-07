Elon Musk Twitter Saga Live Updates: Please Come Back, We Fired You By Mistake

witter’s mass layoffs have put a lot of pressure on the fired employees who were foreign nationals working in the US. The former employees, on H-1B visas, have flocked to social media to hunt for jobs as the stringent immigration policies allow these foreign nationals a limited time to stay in the states without a job.

As per the rules in US, the employees have a 60-day deadline with their immigration status under threat. So, the fired employees, who are already holding a H-1B visa, have to find a new job to maintain their immigration status or face deportation.

The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

Read more