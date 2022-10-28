Elon Musk Twitter Takeover LIVE Updates: Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal Fired As Musk Starts ‘Cleaning Twitter’

Live now
By: Debashis Sarkar
Last Updated: October 28, 2022, 09:41 IST
San Francisco
Elon Musk has completed the acquisition of Twitter and is now the new boss of the social media company. Soon after taking over Twitter, Musk fired Twitter top four executives that includes Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde. If news reports are to be believed, Musk has reportedly started “cleaning house at Twitter with the firings of at least four top executives,” according to The New York Times. . Read More
Elon Musk has fired Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal soon after taking over Twitter. However, Agrawal will not be leaving empty-handed. According to a report in Reuters, Agrawal will make an estimated $42 million including a year’s worth of Parag’s base salary and accelerated vesting of all equity awards. Agrawal’s total compensation as the CEO was $1 million annually, according to reports.
The outspoken billionaire said, “Myself and the other investors are obviously overpaying for Twitter right now. The long term potential for Twitter in my view is an order of magnitude greater than its current value.”
the bird is freed
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022
Elon Musk buying Twitter has to be one of the most dramatic tech takeovers ever with new twists and turns almost every week. The entire deal may appear similar to a sine curve, if plotted on paper, as to whether or not the billionaire is actually interested in buying Twitter or not. Adding to the existing drama, Musk on October 27, 2022, entered the headquarters of Twitter in San Francisco literally with a kitchen sink in his hands.
Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc late on Thursday and his first move was to fire the social media company’s top leadership which he accused of misleading him over the number of spam accounts on the platform.
The executives who were fired include Agrawal, Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett.
As far as the Twitter deal is concerned, Musk in a way has acknowledged that he has overpaid to buy Twitter. However, the outspoken billionaire said that the long term potential for Twitter is an order of magnitude greater than its current value. Musk has provided few concrete details about his plans next with Twitter. Follow live updates to know all the latest happenings from the Elon Musk Twitter takeover saga.
Musk later changed his Twitter bio to ‘Chief Twit’ and tweeted, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” He also said, “Meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today!” without mentioning anyone in particular.
