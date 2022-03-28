Elon Musk Wants to Create Twitter Alternative, But Here are Some That Already Exist

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently said in a tweet that he was giving “serious thought” to creating a new social media platform, stating Twitter doesn’t allow for free speech. However, there is no guarantee that even if Musk launches a Twitter alternative, it will be a success.

When former American President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter, he had also told his followers that he would launch a new social media channel alternative to the microblogging platform — Truth Social.

This new social media network, just a month after its launch, has become a laughing stock as a result of a botched rollout, a share price collapse, and a figurehead in Trump who doesn’t post much on his own social media platform.

It was supposed to be a major new platform where Republicans and Democrats could converse in an environment free of big tech’s censorship—something that Musk has been rooting for.

When the official launch date for Truth Social came around — February 21 — tens of thousands of people were unable to access it. According to reports, people close to the former US president said that Trump was unhappy with his social media platform as it is not popular enough. As per Similarweb, Truth Social was the most downloaded app on the Apple store from February 21 to 23, but by March 12, it was only the 173rd most popular app.

However, there are other platforms that have emerged as popular Twitter alternatives:

Reddit: Reddit is the seventh most visited website in the United States, with over 36 million users. What is it about Reddit that makes it so popular? The fact that it is a platform for user-generated content has earned it the trust of its community. Reddit is distinguished by three features – its voting system, its strict anti-advertising policy, and its communities of niche interest.

Mastodon: It is a decentralised social media platform similar to Twitter. The entire social media network is made up of various servers located all over the world, each of which hosts an instance that caters to a specific audience. Mastodon has a server for everyone. Most of its servers follow the TootCat code of conduct, which prohibits violent nationalism, racism, sexism, xenophobia, Holocaust denial, or Nazi symbolism, among other things.

Care2: It is another popular Twitter alternative that allows people to express themselves on issues that are important to them. It began as a petition platform, allowing people to create and sign petitions on issues that were important to them. The site grew in popularity and quickly became a place where people could discuss issues they were passionate about and get advice on how to become more active in their cause.

Koo: Beating Twitter is the major goal of this Indian app. In 2022, Koo is expected to surpass Twitter’s 25 million-strong user base in India. It had touched 20 million downloads in India by the end of 2021. It rose to prominence last year as an alternative to Twitter in the midst of a dispute between the Indian government and the US microblogging platform.

Tumblr: This microblogging website has always been a favourite of many creative artists and free thinkers. Tumblr is a place where people aren’t afraid to express themselves; you can easily follow your favourite topics and make friends with people who share your interests.

