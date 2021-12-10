Elon Musk Wants To 'Quit' His Job And Become A Full-Time Influencer

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is very active on Twitter. So much so that almost every tweet the billionaire posts makes news. Now, Elon Musk has tweeted about his desire of quitting his jobs and becoming a full-time influencer. In a recent tweet, Musk said that he is “thinking about quitting his jobs and becoming an influencer full-time," further asking people about their opinion. Musk’s tweet was met with a lot of enthusiasm from Twitter users, where many influencers offered to give one of the richest men on Earth tips on how to increase YouTube views and more.

“thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt," Musk said in his tweet. Musk’s tweet comes at a time when the Tesla CEO is one of the most influential faces on social media. Musk asked his more than 65.8 million followers on Twitter what they think, and while some offered to give him tips, many said that he is nothing less than an influencer right now as well. Musk is known for his quirky Twitter feed where the Tesla and SpaceX CEO talks about cryptocurrency, his company’s, and more things that concern the current internet and digital space.

thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

Elon Musk recently made headlines over his new haircut. Musk’s haircut was trolled massively on Twitter, before he himself jumped in on the discussions, saying that he gave himself this haircut. Musk shared the details about his new haircut while replying to one photo of the many photos his sharing haircut.

