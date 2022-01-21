Elon Musk's Brain Implant Chip Neuralink Preparing Clinical Trials

Elon Musk-run brain-machine interface company Neuralink is preparing to launch clinical trials that will implant brain chips in humans. According to dailymail.co.uk, the firm is hiring a clinical trial director, which says the right candidate will “work closely with some of the most innovative doctors and top engineers, as well as working with Neuralink’s first Clinical Trial participants".

“As the clinical trial director, you will work closely with some of the most innovative doctors and top engineers, as well as working with Neuralink’s first clinical trial participants," the advert for the role in Fremont, California, says. “You will lead and help build the team responsible for enabling Neuralink’s clinical research activities and developing the regulatory interactions that come with a fast-paced and ever-evolving environment." Since launching publicly in 2017, Neuralink has made a lot of news and has been demoed its brain implant in pigs and monkeys.

The main aim of the project is to provide a direct connection between a brain and a computer to overcome the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), using a “sewing machine-like" device to stitch threads to an implanted brain chip.

Musk recently said that Neuralink’s brain chip technology would allow people to stream music into their brains effortlessly.

Musk confirmed the feature recently over an exchange with a Twitter user who asked: “If we implement Neuralink - can we listen to music directly from our chips? Great feature."

Musk replied with a simple, “yes".

He has also confirmed that the chip would be able to control hormone levels, which would have the potential to help with anxiety relief, among other things.

Musk has often criticized the over-reliance on AI and the potential danger it poses. He recently claimed that AI will be “vastly smarter" than any human and would overtake us by 2025

