Elon Musk's Father Begets Child With Stepdaughter, Tech Genius Goes 'Berserk'

Billionaire tech genius Elon Musk’s father has had a baby with his own stepdaughter, who is 42 years younger to him.Errol Musk, 72, described the 10-month-old baby boy he had with Jana Bezuidenhout, 30, as “exquisite”.He married her mother Heide when Jana was four but told The Sunday Times he did not consider her to be his stepdaughter because she had been raised away from the family for long periods of time, reported The Telegraph.Last year, Musk told The Sunday Times, Jana, now 30, broke up with her boyfriend and went to him for support.“We were lonely, lost people,” he said. “One thing led to another — you can call it God’s plan or nature’s plan.”Two months later, he said, Jana told him she was pregnant. A DNA test confirmed the baby was his.It's reported that Elon went "berserk" when he discovered that his father and stepsister, who he lived with when he was younger, were in a relationship and would be having a child together.Elon Musk revealed in November that he and his father are estranged, but didn’t specify when the split occurred.“He was such a terrible human being,” the SpaceX founder told Rolling Stone. “My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil. He will plan evil."