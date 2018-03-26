English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Elon Musk's Father Begets Child With Stepdaughter, Tech Genius Goes 'Berserk'
Errol Musk, 72, described the 10-month-old baby boy he had with Jana Bezuidenhout, 30, as “exquisite”.
File image of Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk. (Photo: Reuters)
Billionaire tech genius Elon Musk’s father has had a baby with his own stepdaughter, who is 42 years younger to him.
Errol Musk, 72, described the 10-month-old baby boy he had with Jana Bezuidenhout, 30, as “exquisite”.
He married her mother Heide when Jana was four but told The Sunday Times he did not consider her to be his stepdaughter because she had been raised away from the family for long periods of time, reported The Telegraph.
Last year, Musk told The Sunday Times, Jana, now 30, broke up with her boyfriend and went to him for support.
“We were lonely, lost people,” he said. “One thing led to another — you can call it God’s plan or nature’s plan.”
Two months later, he said, Jana told him she was pregnant. A DNA test confirmed the baby was his.
It's reported that Elon went "berserk" when he discovered that his father and stepsister, who he lived with when he was younger, were in a relationship and would be having a child together.
Elon Musk revealed in November that he and his father are estranged, but didn’t specify when the split occurred.
“He was such a terrible human being,” the SpaceX founder told Rolling Stone. “My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil. He will plan evil."
Also Watch
Errol Musk, 72, described the 10-month-old baby boy he had with Jana Bezuidenhout, 30, as “exquisite”.
He married her mother Heide when Jana was four but told The Sunday Times he did not consider her to be his stepdaughter because she had been raised away from the family for long periods of time, reported The Telegraph.
Last year, Musk told The Sunday Times, Jana, now 30, broke up with her boyfriend and went to him for support.
“We were lonely, lost people,” he said. “One thing led to another — you can call it God’s plan or nature’s plan.”
Two months later, he said, Jana told him she was pregnant. A DNA test confirmed the baby was his.
It's reported that Elon went "berserk" when he discovered that his father and stepsister, who he lived with when he was younger, were in a relationship and would be having a child together.
Elon Musk revealed in November that he and his father are estranged, but didn’t specify when the split occurred.
“He was such a terrible human being,” the SpaceX founder told Rolling Stone. “My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil. He will plan evil."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Saturday 24 March , 2018
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Saturday 24 March , 2018 Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 1st Test: Astle Mops Up Tail as New Zealand Thump England in Opener
- Rana Daggubati Joins 'Avengers: Infinity War' Universe
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Long Term Review – Final Report
- Sanyukta Kaza On Netflix's Love Per Square Foot and Editing For Digital Platforms
- R Madhavan Backs Out Of Simmba Due To Injury; See His Tweet