Elon Musk's Recent Tweet Hints at a Surprise For Game of Thrones Fans

Oh btw I’m building a cyborg dragon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2018

Elon Musk, the tech-entrepreneur who heads Tesla, SpaceX and a couple of other tech companies is also known for his witty posts on Twitter, which, in most cases, he somehow relates to an upcoming product. This time though, a tweet by Musk seems a little bit too far-fetched to be made into a reality and seems to be more on the humorous side. The Tesla CEO has recently tweeted about an ongoing project of his which, if comes true, can be a treat for the Game of Thrones fans across the world.In a recent tweet, Elon Musk posted that a "cyborg dragon" is in the making by the tech-celebrity. While the tweet, by all means, is an attempt at humour, Musk's ambition towards his once-considered-impossible projects can never be undermined. After all, the man is responsible for creating the world's first digital payment portal (PayPal), world's first reusable rocket and most recently, the largest ever battery to battle South Australia's energy crisis.If, by any chance, Musk is not joking this time, (like when he was not joking about selling flamethrowers across the US through his Boring company), the world might just see another first-ever by Musk in the form of a flying cyborg dragon. If this indeed is converted into a reality, fans of mythology-fiction who have only ever seen VFX generated dragons on a screen will surely aspire to have a look at the real thing.One question to Musk. Will it be a fire or an ice dragon?