Elon Musk's Starlink Launches Premium Services With 2X Speed, But Will It Come To India?

Space X-operated Starlink constellation is redefining the internet experience as it provides torrential and uninterrupted access to the web. With roughly 1800 satellites hovering in the low-Earth orbit, Starlink is gradually heading towards a robust network of internet satellites. Adding to this network is the most recent upgrade to the Starlink services. The internet service provider recently rolled out the “Starlink Premium" offer, which provides a revamped and increased internet speed.

According to the official website, Starlink premium services claim to provide internet speeds ranging between 150 and 500 Mbps. To put it in perspective, the regular Starlink service provides an internet speed ranging from 100 to 200 Mbps. With the introduction of a bigger antenna, the latency of the premium service has also decreased to 20-40ms. The Starlink Premium service is devised to cater to the high demands of users.

The service comes with 24×7 support and assist features through the Starlink app. The kit comes with a 23-metre power-over-ethernet detachable cable and a 1.8-metre power cable. In addition, you can manage multiple Starlink connections using one account.

Space X CEO, Elon Musk, too, announced the launch of the new, upgraded service on Twitter. Sharing the link to the official page of Starlink Premium, Musk wrote, “Starlink high-performance antenna."

Starlink high performance antenna https://t.co/83kIQSNV3l— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2022

The new services are expected to get shipped to customers in the second half of 2022. As far as the prices are concerned, the Starlink premium services will come at a kit cost of $2,500 USD, followed by the monthly subscription cost of $500. The high-performance antenna and the subsequent Premium service come in the wake of the company’s efforts to churn out internet connections that can survive harsh environments. Starlink filed a request for the same with the United States Federal Aviation Administration in January, reported Tesla Mania.

Starlink was planning to apply for a commercial license in India by the end of January. Earlier, the government warned citizens to not pre-order the SpaceX-led satellite internet service as it has not got the required licenses in the country. Following the government’s warning, Starlink refunded those who had placed pre-orders with the company.

