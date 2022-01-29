Elon Musk's Tesla Launches TeslaMic For In-Car Karaoke In Chinese Models

Elon Musk-owned electric car maker Tesla has launched a microphone called ‘TeslaMic’ designed for its in-car karaoke system that is only available in China for now. According to the auto-tech website Electrek, the company has released the microphone that is designed to work with Leishi KTV, a karaoke system that is being included as part of the update. The device has launched on Tesla‘s Chinese merch store for CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 14,100).

The webpage to order the new microphone, which comes in a set of two, has been crashing, the report said. With the release of its V10 software in 2019, Tesla launched a new in-car ‘Caraoke’ feature to its vehicles. It plays a limited list of songs with lyrics appearing on the center display. But in the new 2022.2.1 software update in China, the company is launching a more complete karaoke system using Leishi KTV’s interface and catalog, and running on the in-car computer.

According to Tesla’s description, the TeslaMic pairs automatically with the system and it comes equipped with a few sound modes to help out the singers. It can also be used outside Tesla vehicles, as the automaker showed in a video demonstration of the 2022.2.1 software update released on its official Weibo account.

