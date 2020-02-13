Emoji Kitchen is Rolling Out on Your Android Phone With Gboard; Mash up Emojis Now!

Emojis are like a language. They convey the meaning in most conversations, without having to spell it out. There has even been an Emoji movie. And things in the world of Eemojis are about to get a lot more intense. And cooler. Google is rolling out a new feature to the Gboard keyboard app, called Emoji Kitchen. You will now be able to merge different emojis together to create new ones. Perhaps better convey what you wanted to say.

“We affectionately refer to this feature as Emoji Kitchen, because you can explore new “recipes” of expressions using your favorite emoji as ingredients. Using Gboard on your Android phone, tap on any smiley emoji and Emoji Kitchen will reveal a number of stickers specially handcrafted by the designers at Google,” says Jennifer Daniel, Creative Director, Emoji at Google.

You don’t need to do much with all this cool Emoji merging that is to happen. Google illustrates this with an example of when you select the ‘face with a cowboy hat emoji’, you will automatically be shown the options that include monkey cowboy, ghost cowboy, laughing cowboy, kissy cowboy, in love cowboy, pleading cowboy and pensive cowboy. There is also the poop + heart combo that results in something that can possibly be classified as “love this s**t”. The robot emoji and tears in eyes Emoji now becomes in the robot with tears in eyes emoji.

Google says that the Emoji Kitchen upgrade for Gboard is rolling out for Android users now. You might want to pop over to the Play Store to check if the update is now available on your phone. This is just too cool to miss out. There is a reason why the Google Gboard app remains very popular with Android phone users, even though a lot of Android phone makers push perhaps not as slick alternatives such as SwiftKey, on the phones they make.

